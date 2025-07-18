Breaking: 27 food trucks to compete in 11th annual Springfield Rotary competition

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

25CV0621: PNC Bank, National Association v. Robert R. Young, breach of contract.

25CV0622: PNC Bank, National Association v. Brandon J. Mcwhorter, breach of contract.

25CV0623: PNC Bank, National Association v. Amy Hall, breach of contract.

25CV0624: Kayla D. Galindo v. Hhp Corporation Stephanie B. Mccloud, ADMINISTRATOR, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

