Current cases:
25CV0621: PNC Bank, National Association v. Robert R. Young, breach of contract.
25CV0622: PNC Bank, National Association v. Brandon J. Mcwhorter, breach of contract.
25CV0623: PNC Bank, National Association v. Amy Hall, breach of contract.
25CV0624: Kayla D. Galindo v. Hhp Corporation Stephanie B. Mccloud, ADMINISTRATOR, bureau of workers comp appeal.
All cases are up-to-date.
Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.