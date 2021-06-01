2 killed in 3-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Springfield

A man and a woman on a motorcycle died following a three-vehicle crash on Memorial Day night in Springfield.
Around 9:15 p.m. a Hyundai pulled out of the parking lot of the Wendy’s at 2411 E. Main St. and into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading east, according to Springfield police.
The Cherokee hit the Hyundai, causing the Hyundai to spin across the westbound lanes. A Suzuki motorcycle hit the Hyundai, ejecting the driver and a passenger on the motorcycle, according to Springfield police.
The man driving the motorcycle and a woman riding on it both were killed. Their identities have not been released at this time.
Multiple minor injuries were also reported in the crash.
Police are continuing to investigate. This story will be updated as more information is released.