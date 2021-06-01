2 killed in 3-vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Springfield

Around 9:15 p.m. a Hyundai pulled out of the parking lot of the Wendy’s at 2411 E. Main St. and into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading east, according to Springfield police.

The Cherokee hit the Hyundai, causing the Hyundai to spin across the westbound lanes. A Suzuki motorcycle hit the Hyundai, ejecting the driver and a passenger on the motorcycle, according to Springfield police.