18-year-old arrested in connection with May homicide case

Defendant being extradited from Connecticut
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting that resulted in a crash on South Limestone Street and East Euclid Avenue on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

An 18-year-old was arrested in Hamden, Connecticut, for the May 14 homicide of Da’Meko Taborn, the Springfield Police Division announced Friday.

Darius Lewis had previously been indicted on two counts of murder, as well as felonious assault and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Lewis waived extradition “and is expected to be returned to Springfield in the near future,” police said.

Taborn, 16, died after he was shot in the head around 2:25 p.m. May 14 on South Limestone Street just south of the Dome. He crashed a car into a house on the northeast corner of Limestone Street and Euclid Avenue.

Taborn’s shooting death and a nonfatal shooting that happened 20 minutes later are believed to be connected. Police in the 200 block of East Euclid Avenue found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center before his transfer to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

There have been eight homicides in Springfield so far in 2025, many the result of gun violence.

The Springfield Police Division, U.S. Marshals and police in Newhaven and Hamden, Connecticut, worked together in the arrest.

Anyone with information in the case can contact SPD at 937-324-7685 or spdtip@springfieldohio.gov.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.