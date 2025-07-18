18-year-old arrested in connection with May homicide case

Lewis waived extradition “and is expected to be returned to Springfield in the near future,” police said.

Taborn, 16, died after he was shot in the head around 2:25 p.m. May 14 on South Limestone Street just south of the Dome. He crashed a car into a house on the northeast corner of Limestone Street and Euclid Avenue.

Taborn’s shooting death and a nonfatal shooting that happened 20 minutes later are believed to be connected. Police in the 200 block of East Euclid Avenue found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center before his transfer to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

There have been eight homicides in Springfield so far in 2025, many the result of gun violence.

The Springfield Police Division, U.S. Marshals and police in Newhaven and Hamden, Connecticut, worked together in the arrest.

Anyone with information in the case can contact SPD at 937-324-7685 or spdtip@springfieldohio.gov.