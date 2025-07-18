Cases called included:
Lemara Cochran, 34, of 1931 Jordan Drive, burglary, continued, bond $2,500, assault, continued, to get own attorneyy, bond $2,500.
Elaina L. Hutchins, 29, of 1360 Klobenz Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.
Pedro D. Juarez, 42, of Dayton, felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000.
Kelsey N. Litteral, 25, of 2845 Columbus Ave. #40, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.
Darren M. Neighbors, 22, of 1603 Kenton St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.
Dominque Rudolph, 45, of 102 Race St., violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.
Dominque S. Rudolph, 45, of 102 S. Race St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, assault, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued, menacing, innocent, continued, menacing, innocent, continued, menacing, innocent, continued, menacing, innocent, continued, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.
Jennifer M.Tuller, 50, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.
Brandy J. Lambert, 41, of 969 Lagonda Ave., no operator’s license, continued, bond remains “no bond”.
Konner L. Hileman, 31, of 606 S. Clairmont, attempt, continued, bond changed to $10,000 community service/10%.
Krista King, 36, of 2016 Cleveland Ave., driving under suspension, continued, public defender appointed.
Zachary T. Mcghee, 25, of Kimberling City, MO, receiving stolen property, continued, bond changed to $20,000 community service/10%.
