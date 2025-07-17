Tammy S. Call, 58, of 1936 Jordan Drive, Apt. A, child endangering, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Ronald K. Cosby Sr., 60, of 1013 Jasper St., drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failed to stop after accident or injury, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Andre Enoch, 27, of 103 E. Cassilly St., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Traci L. Havens, 37, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Krista King, 36, of 2016 Cleveland Ave., driving under suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Brandy J. Lambert, 41, of 969 Lagonda Ave., theft, innocent, continued, bond remains “no bond”, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Brandy J. Lambert, 41, of 969 Lagonda Ave., no operator’s license, innocent, continued, bond remains “no bond”.

Jennifer M. Tuller, 50, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Ashley M. Watkins, 42, of Columbus, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, defendant is hearing impaired, public defender appointed.

Gary S. Fraley, 51, of 1275 Plum St., Apt. 303, use and possession of drug paraphernalia amended to open container, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $10.

Gary L. Fraley Sr., 51, of 1275 S. Plum #303, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail, 12 months of probation, credit for time served and balance jail suspended, comply with all rules of probation.

Raekwon E. Hall, 27, of 2223 Gerald Drive, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Bradley J. Harvey, 35, of 1510 W. Clark St., obstructing official business amended to obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail, 12 months of probation, credit for time served and balance of jail suspended, comply with all rules of probation, fined $250.

Bradley J. Harvey, 35, of 1510 W. Clark St., theft, dismissed.

Sterling Parker, 38, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Tyler S. Blackburn, 38, of 259 S. Lowry Ave., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, unknown sentence, fine and costs by 12/30/25, fined $100.

Timothy Kelsey, 68, of 1708 Sweetbriar Lane, domestic violence amended to disorderly, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspended on condition no similar for 1 year, fine/costs due Oct. 21, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $200.

Nichole Kuptz, 43, of Fairborn, domestic violence amended to disorderly, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail suspended on condition no similar for 1 year, fine/costs due Oct. 21, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $200.

Joshua T. Ray, 40, aggravated menacing amended to menacing, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no similar offenses 1 year, fined $200.

Kyle Russell, 29, of 641 Reading Drive, OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, jail suspended on condition no similar offenses for 1 year, terminate administrative license suspension without fee, fine/costs due Sept. 23, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $200.

Phillip P. Saunders, 41, of 415 Scott St., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, no theft offenses for 1 year, fine/costs and restitution due Dec. 30, 2025, fined $180.

Lindsey N. Stratton, 32, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, credit for time served, 1 year law abiding, credit for time served, fine and costs paid by 12/30/2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $344.

Jonelle N. Tinch, 41, of 1594 Mound St., OVI, continued.

Chris Tossey, 62, of 1230 Hillside Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed, menacing, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 6 months of probation, follow & complete probation and recommended treatment, fined $100.

Samuel L. Whatley, 26, of 1419 Selma Road, aggravated menacing amended to menacing, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, susp on no similar for 1 year, fine and costs to be paid by 10/21/2025, fined $200.