Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

25CV0618: LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC v. Andrea K. Callicoat, TIMOTHY CALLICOAT, Timothy M. Callicoat, Clark County Treasurer, Andrea K. Hartman, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Unknown Spouse if any of Timothy Callicoat aka Timothy M. Callicoat, foreclosure.

25CV0619: PNC Bank, National Association v. Darrell E. Blanton, breach of contract.

25CV0620: Kimber Davy, JR v. Stephanie McCloud CEO Administrator, Woeber Mustard Manufacturing Company, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

