BreakingNews
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Dayton attorney joins team representing man killed by Columbus Police

This undated family photo shows Donovan Lewis, who was fatally shot by Columbus police on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, as police were attempting to arrest Lewis on multiple warrants. Police Chief Elaine Bryant has said Lewis appeared to be holding a vape pen when he was shot. An attorney representing Lewis’ family has called the shooting utterly senseless and demanded new police reforms. (Family of Donovan Lewis via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This undated family photo shows Donovan Lewis, who was fatally shot by Columbus police on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, as police were attempting to arrest Lewis on multiple warrants. Police Chief Elaine Bryant has said Lewis appeared to be holding a vape pen when he was shot. An attorney representing Lewis’ family has called the shooting utterly senseless and demanded new police reforms. (Family of Donovan Lewis via AP)

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A Dayton attorney will be joining the legal team representing the family of a man who was killed in his bed by Columbus Police.

Michael Wright said he was asked to join as co-counsel in the case of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis.

Lewis, a Black man, was shot Aug. 30 less than a second after Columbus officer Ricky Anderson opened the door of the bedroom where Lewis was sleeping, police video shows. Columbus police say officers were at the scene to arrest Lewis on multiple warrants including domestic violence, assault and felony improper handling of a firearm.

Explore3 years after West Chester family’s murders, suspect Gurpreet Singh has final hearing before trial

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant has said Lewis appeared to be holding a vape pen before he was shot, a notion disputed by the family’s lead attorney, Rex Elliott.

The shooting was captured on body cameras.

“The video infuriated me,” Wright told the Dayton Daily News, “There was obviously no reason for this police officer to take the life of this young man. It just sickens me that this continues to happen.”

Wright has represented other families of people who were killed by police, including the family of John Crawford. Crawford was killed by Beavercreek police in a Walmart in 2014. Wright also represented the family of Andre Hill, a 47-year-old Columbus man who was shot and killed by Columbus Police in 2020.

“We must continue to hold these departments accountable,” Wright said.

Wright said police need to review policies and training and said initiating the execution of arrest warrants at 2:30 a.m. for “relatively low-level type of crime is just ridiculous.”

“And the way they handled this entry, as opposed to using de-escalation and things of that nature, they just did everything wrong.”

An attorney representing Anderson said last week that the investigation must look at “the totality of the circumstances.”

In such cases, “we are expressly forbidden from using 20/20 hindsight, because unlike all of us, officers are not afforded the luxury of armchair reflection when they are faced with rapidly evolving, volatile encounters in dangerous situations,” attorney Mark Collins said.

Elliott said he plans a civil lawsuit in the future against Anderson and the city.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

In Other News
1
Dayton man let out of prison after child rape conviction overturned
2
First trial in Pike County murders begins today; George Wagner IV faces...
3
Pike County murder trial delayed until next week due to illness
4
Parole denied for David Carroll, convicted of murder of Marcus Fiesel...
5
Indiana officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support

About the Author

Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter

Parker Perry is the Montgomery County government reporter for the Dayton Daily News. He also covers public safety issues and the criminal justice system.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top