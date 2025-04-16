Christopher L. Stewart, 35, of Springfield, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Tevin L. Stewart, 32, of Springfield, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Jeffrey A. Carter, 41, of Springfield, failure to disclose own personal information info, bench warrant ordered.

Richard G. Gossett, 54, of Springfield, criminal damaging, dismissed.

James H. Hodge, 49, of Columbus, criminal trespass, guilty, 24 days of jail, 24 days credit for time served, costs due within 6 months.

Branden A. Imber, 35, of Enon, OVI, guilty, 120 days of jail with 91 days suspended, 29 days credit for time served, 24 months of probation, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, ISP probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, a vehicle interlock device is ordered before driving privileges, fine/costs due in 2 years, fined $525.

Cleophia G. Perkins, 52, of Springfield, domestic violence, dismissed.

Samuel Varian, 45, of Bellefontaine, menacing amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, costs to be paid in 3 months, disorderly conduct.

Oleg Varniychuk, 41, of Springfield, violate/protection order, guilty, 90 days of jail with 70 days suspended, 20 days credit for time served, costs are to be paid in 30 days.

Paul R. Judy, 45, of Springfield OVI, guilty, 170 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $525.

Michael A. Phillippi, 32, of Hilliard, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, hit skip, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Richard D. Saunders, 68, of Columbus, driving under suspension OVI suspension, continued, public defender appointed.

William B. Lewis, 32, of Springfield, burglary amended to criminal trespass, guilty, 25 days of jail with 25 days suspended, review for no new offenses, review for fine/costs, no contact, fined $50.

Phillip P. Saunders, 41, of Springfield, Apt. 6, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.