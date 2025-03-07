Charles G. Fox II, 37, of 2016 Cleveland Ave., criminal damaging, continued, public defender.

Rachel A. Skabla, 37, of 640 S. Douglas Ave., theft, continued, public defender.

Markevis L. Fisher Jr., of 453 Selma Road, receiving stolen property, continued, bond changed to “OR”.

Fawn L. Ratliff, 41, theft, continued, public defender.

William W. Rice, 30, of 402 S. Western Ave., criminal trespass, continued, bond remains $1000 community service/10%.

Ronald K. Cosby, 60, of 1013 Jasper St., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued, public defender.

Nathan T. Deam, 19, of New Carlisle, assault, dismissed.

Mandy D. Ellis, 41, of London, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail, credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, to be assessed for treatment, probation to commence upon release from jail, fined $375.

Terrence L. Hobbs, 59, of 438 Lawnview Ave., cruelty to companion animal, dismissed.

Nathan D. Keaton, 21, of 164 W. Brent Drive, Apt. C, resisting arrest, dismissed, disorderly conduct, guilty, 15 days of jail, fined $140.

Ashlei R. Klontz, 40, of 837 Southfield Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Melissa R. Lemmings, 28, of 1815 Overlook Drive, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Kaylie St. John, 20, of 1725 N. Limestone St., domestic violence, continued, public defender, no contact, assault, continued, burglary, continued, public defender, no contact, bond remains 2500 community service.