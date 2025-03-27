Eric R. Brooks, 59, of 733 Villa Road, Apt. 153, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Troy L. Davis, 48, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Michael Hall, 48, of 215 Columbus Ave., theft, innocent, continued, bond $7,500.

Aaron Hunt, 37, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Samuel Keller, 31, of 422 N. Burnett Road, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Ronald L. King, 54, of Urbana, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered.

Machele Kraus, 22, of 416 Scott St., unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Machele Kraus, 22, of 810 S. Burnett Road, disorderly conduct, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Darren B. Maiolo, 51, of 1457 Catherine Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Hazel Motzel, 33, breaking and entering, continued, bond $5,000.

Brittany J. Piper, 36, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Bridget Stevens, 48, of 735 Villa Road, Apt. 153, weapons under disability, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Dwayne L. Bixler, 62, of 1507 Greenwood Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, driver’s intervention program completed, fined $375, tinted glass, dismissed.

Paul V. Espich, 40, of 410 Crossgate Court, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Chelsie L. Rodman, 31, of 410 N. Light St., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 1yr law abide, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due w/in 3 months, fined $375, OVI, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed.

Timothy J. Schantz II, 48, of 4618 Peacock Road, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, driver’s intervention program completed, fined $375.

Ariana D. Whitt, 34, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Elizabeth I. Koon, 55, of 330 Ludlow Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Donta M. Smith, 40, of 820 E. Columbia St., OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed.

Cheri E. A. Embry, 35, of 305 N. Florence, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, guilty, fine/costs due April 25, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $300, tail lights, guilty, fine/costs due April 25, 2025 @ 8:45 a.m., defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $50.

Cheyenne Smouse, 30, of 223 Buxton Ave., driver license required, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed.

Leslie Swallows, 55, of Kettering, request for bail, dismissed.

Margaret Worthington, 38, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.