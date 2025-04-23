25CV0379: US Bank, National Association, as Indenture Trustee on Behalf of the Holders of the Terwin Mortgage Trust 2005-11, Asset-Backed Securities, TMTS Series 2005-11 v. Clark County Ohio Treasurer, HSBC Bank USA, NA, as Trustee on Behalf of Ace Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust, Seriees 2006-HE1 for the Registered Holders of Ace Securities Corp., Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2006-HE1, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates and the Insurer President, Vice-President, or Any Other Officer Authorized to Accept Service, Lowell A. Osborne, Patricia Osborne, foreclosure.

25CV0380: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Ruby Atha, breach of contract.

25CV0381: Encompass, Encompass Parts Distribution, Inc., Encompass Supply Chain Solutions v. Carmichael’s, Carmichael’s Appliance, Perks Enterprises, Inc., James Perks, Sharon Perks, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Chery Fequiere, 41, of Springfield, worker and Kethiana Delgrace, 38, of Springfield, N/A.

Micah J. Gaines, 26, of Enon, HVAC and Gabrielle M. Hicks, 23, of Enon, dog warden.

Ashley H. Stewart, 36, of Springfield, social worker and Yolanda I. Board, 40, of Springfield, therapist.

Sellio St. Sauveur, 30, of Springfield, creative composites and Wilchaline Fleurzil, 30, of Springfield.

Krista N. Lusk, 44, of Springfield, insurance claims/adjust and Mark A. Dell, 43, of Springfield, manufacturing.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.