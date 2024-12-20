24CV0977: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Diann Elder, breach of contract.

24CV0978: Eagle Loan of Ohio Inc. v. Janice Evans, breach of contract.

24CV0979: Angela Jacobus, Jonathan R. Jacobus v. JC Bandit LLC, Benjamin Roberts, individually, breach of contract.

24CV0980: Matthew C. Magill v. Sydney A. Bertram, LF Realty Investment LTD, Goes Physicians Inc. DBA Greater Ohio Eye Surgeons, LTD.

24CV0981: Cincinnati Insurance Company, Citywide Towing and Recovery v. James R. Theado, action for money.

24CV0982: Mercy Health Physicians Specialty Care LLC v. Jeffrey Lobel MD, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Dieuseul Vernelus, 38, of Springfield, job and talent; and Angela D. Coleman Vardon, 53, of Springfield, certified nurse assistant.

Brook A. Davis, 22, of Springfield, security guard; and Elvis A. Smith, 21, of Springfield, security guard.

Brooke A. Johnson, 22, of South Vienna, quality supervisor; and Terry J. Leonard, 45, of South Vienna, teacher.