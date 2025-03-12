Breaking: ‘Servant leader’ Ed Leventhal honored with lifetime community achievement award

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Crime
1 hour ago
X

Current cases:

25CV0200: Anita Wells v. The Cincinnati Casualty Company, complaint for damages.

25CV0201: James Robbins v. Armcorp Construction, Inc., personal injury.

25CV0202: Gina M. Altiser v. Amie L. Magnone, Luke A. Magnone, Medical Mutual of Ohio, State Farm, personal injury.

25CV0203: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Bethany Payne, if any, Bethany Payne, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
These 25 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases