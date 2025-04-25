25CV0383: US Bank, National Association Not in its individual Capacity, but solely as Trustee of NRZ Recovery Trust v. Brian J. Fent, Brian Jay Fent, breach of contract.

25CV0384: LoanDepot.com, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Heidi Fernschild, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Heidi Fernschild AKA Heidi I. Fernschild (if any), Mariner Finance, LLC, National City Mortgage Co., The United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

25CV0385: Discover Bank v. Timothy M. Edwards, breach of contract.

25CV0386: Fifth Third Bank, NA v. Arliss E. Wooten, breach of contract.

25CV0387: PNC Bank, National Association v. Ross W. Kitselman, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Nathan A. Bennett, 36, of Enon, woodworking and Kara R. Rodriguez, 40, of Enon, healthcare.

Jacob M. Otstot, 25, of Springfield, US Express and Makala E. L. Dingey, 24, of Springfield, Springfield Cancer Center.

Joseph A. C. Snipes, 27, of South Vienna, operating engineer and Victoria B. Cheney, 19, of South Vienne.

Craig M. Stork, 55, of New Carlisle, plumbing estimator and Rhonda S. Smith, 57, of New Carlisle, secretary.

Keara M. Westfall, 26, of Springfield, school counselor and Cameron C. Kettler, 26, of Springfield, environmental science.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.