25CV0199: Fifth Third Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, The Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of William L. Althoff, deceased, Unknown Spouse, if any, of William L. Althoff, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Brandi L. Zinkhon, 24, of Springfield, radiology technologist and Randy J. W. Dingey, 33, of Springfield, correctional officer.

Gaige D. Huy, 24, of Springfield, manufacturing and Hailie M. Blake, 25, of Springfield, unemployed.

Chelsea K. Sieber, 31, of Springfield, sales manager and Kevin C. Stewart, 31, of Springfield, restaurant manager.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.