All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Mackenson Pierre, 28, of Springfield, team leader and Manouche Fenelon, 29, of Springfield, associate.

Teresa L. Harding, 57, of Springfield, disabled and James E. Corwin, 66, of Springfield, maintenance man.

Angel Mora Rodriguez, 28, of Springfield, Empacador De Alimentos and Daniel A. Morales Gonzalez, 30, of Springfield, Empacador De Alimentos.

Jenisa D. Mardonado, 23, of Springfield, warehouse worker and Jose D. Arevalos Martinez, 26, of New Carlisle, machine operator.

David V. Nafz, 64, of Springfield, service tech and Ma J. C. Bantigue, 50, of Springfield, unemployed.

Meedley L. C. Antoine, 19, of Springfield, Amazon warehouse and Davidson Beauvil, 25, of Springfield, Amazon warehouse.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.