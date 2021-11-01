Beavercreek man pleads guilty to trying to join ISIS-K

Naser Almadaoji, 22, who was arrested by the FBI at John Glenn International Airport in 2018, pleaded guilty to a count of attempting to provide material support - himself, as personnel - to foreign terrorist organizations.

“This is now the second person from the Dayton area held accountable in recent times for trying to join ISIS,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal J. Patel in a statement. “Whatever grievances might exist with our government, our country, or our way of life, violence is not the answer. Providing material support in whatever form – personnel, services, funding, or otherwise – to designated foreign terrorist groups simply begets more terror, and every effort will be made to hold accountable those who provide such support.”