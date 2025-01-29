Preschool special education students get physical with ‘The Wiggle Jig’

Credit: Brett Turner Credit: Brett Turner

While BalletMet may bring up thoughts of complicated dance moves, there are no tutus, pointe shoes or tights involved. While known for producing shows, they also have an educational component and this program’s emphasis is on social emotional improvement, learning to work together, removing inhibitions, following directions, planning and dealing with change using some ballet techniques.

“It’s about seeing everyone improve. We like to say if you have a body, you can dance,” Pierman said.

Amy Korpieski, educator at the Springfield Museum of Art, has done art projects with Clark early learning students. She’d heard of the BalletMet program and suggested it to Clark staff as a way to incorporate arts for the PSE kids.

Korpieski worked with school leadership and they were selected to participate in Art Possible Ohio’s Adaptation, Integration and the Arts program, funded by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

BalletMet’s program has been taught since 2009, but Pierman said this its first time in Springfield. When PSE teacher Amberly Baumgardt arrived at Clark, she was hopeful for such a program for her students and grateful to start 2025 with “The Wiggle Jig.”

“We noticed our kids were seeking big movements, ways to express themselves and it’s unique our leadership recognized our kids’ needs and advocated for them, looking for resources,” she said.

Baumgardt said it’s helping with her students’ self-regulation, increase focus and following directions. She and fellow teachers have seen the results with students like Anthony Rickard, who jumped right in, smiling his way through the activities and taking multiple turns.

“I can’t wait to show my papaw. It makes me feel good,” he said about the experience.

Clark teacher Tara Bodey likes this is in a comfortable environment right in their school.

“A lot of our students don’t get to have these experiences. The instructors are good at adapting to meet our kids’ needs,” Bodey said.

Rachel Miller serves students who are in wheelchairs or have mobility impairments and sees several advantages in having “The Wiggle Jig” program.

“For a child like Harrison, we’re especially excited. He’s never left his mom and this was his first day and made it even more engaging,” she said. “It’s not just a one-and-done, but creates repetition and a transition tool.”

It gives another wheelchair-bound student, Aalyiah Sweet, the chance to get out of her chair and get moving. Miller said she loves people and was all over during the program.

Being exposed to the arts and other people in the community is another advantage.

“Some people think all preschoolers do is just play, but we learn through movements. They love music and I’m hoping this is a different way they can move and enjoy the music at the same time. It also links into our curriculum,” Miller said.

BalletMet instructor Megan Tedrick, is down on the floor showing enthusiasm and encouraging the students, recognizing what needs are met week to week. The program incorporates themes teachers are exploring in their classrooms, such as the winter season, into the physical activities. Students are encouraged to float like a snowflake, to build a snowman, make snow angels and make themselves into snowballs by closing their bodies and going high and low.

“It’s about facilitating creativity, self-expression and being with others, unlocking what they already know,” Tedrick said.

The eventual overall goal is for the teachers to incorporate movement throughout their days, for which no dance background is needed. Love, joy and passion for movement and dance is a bonus.

The teachers and assistant teachers get in physical activity too.

“It’s doing me as much good as my Planet Fitness membership,” Baumgardt said, smiling and wiping her forehead.

Clark principal Caitlin Smith said this is one of the many ways the school seeks out opportunities to benefit students.

“We are very proud of this partnership because we can offer experiential learning to all of our students, regardless of where they happen to be on the learning spectrum,” Smith said. “We pride ourselves on letting students lead their learning, and this partnership with BalletMet is another opportunity for our Specialized Learning Community students to do so.”