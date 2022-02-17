Newport Aquarium offers 100 percent free tuition to employees

The parent company of the Newport Aquarium located at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky says it will pay all tuition, fees and book expenses for employees who choose to further their education.
Herschend Enterprises is the owner of Newport Aquarium and has 11,000 employees. The tuition offer is through Herschend’s GROW U. program, which aims to send employees at any level through school if they desire to go.
The program launches Feb. 24 for all seasonal, part-time and full-time employees.
Herschend operates 25 entertainment attractions throughout the United States.
Newport Aquarium officials say it is also hiring. Open positions are listed at newportaquarium.com/careers.
