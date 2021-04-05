Tanker truck rips car in half in Champaign County; non-life-threatening injuries reported

A tanker truck ripped a car in half during a crash at Ohio 235 and Old Troy Pike in Champaign County Monday morning.
The driver of the car, a Honda Civic, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.
Half of the Honda was in the middle of Ohio 235 and the other half ended up in the grass. The tanker truck is being towed out of the front yard of a resident along Ohio 235.
Ohio 235 north is closed at this time.
Initial reports indicate the Honda was heading east on Old Troy Pike and pulled in front of a tanker truck heading north on Ohio 235.
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story as details are available.