Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign school district cases remain steady

Piper Atkinson, 16, gets her first COVID vaccine injection Tuesday at the Clark County vaccine distribution center at the Upper Vally Mall. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

News | 1 hour ago
By Brooke Spurlock

Seven Clark County school districts and one in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 41 students and staff cases were reported between the counties on Thursday for the week of March 23-29, a slight increase from l the previous week’s total of 37.

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Clark County ESC: 1 staff

Clark-Shawnee: 3 students

Cliff Park High School: 1 student

Northeastern: 4 students

Springfield: 19 students, 7 staff

Springfield-Clark County: 1 student

Tecumseh: 3 students, 1 staff

Urbana: 1 staff

Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning cases reported Thursday were from March 23-29.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into two categories: new and cumulative. The board is updated every Thursday.

