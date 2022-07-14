Springfield football releases schedule; looking for week 2 opponent

Aug. 19, at Saint Ignatius: Springfield beat Saint Ignatius 24-20 last season in the season opener in Springfield. Saint Ignatius finished 8-5 last season. It won two playoff games before losing 27-14 to Medina.

Sept. 2, vs. Trotwood-Madison: Springfield’s home opener comes against a team it did not play last season. The game against Trotwood-Madison, also scheduled for Week 3 last season on Sept. 3, was cancelled because of COVID-19 reasons. The Rams finished 4-6 last season.

Sept. 9, vs. Wayne: Springfield won this Greater Western Ohio Conference game 21-14 last season in Huber Heights. Wayne finished 8-3.

Sept. 16, at Beavercreek: Springfield beat the Beavers 42-0 last season. It was one of the team’s seven shutouts. Beavercreek finished 0-10 and has a new coach this season: former Chaminade Julienne coach Marcus Colvin.

Sept. 23, vs. Fairmont: Springfield won 17-0 at Fairmont last season. Fairmont finished 6-5.

Sept. 30, vs Springboro: Springfield won this game 26-0 last season. It was the only shutout loss for Springboro, which finished 5-5.

Oct. 7, at Centerville: Springfield routed Centerville 44-7 last season. It was the most lopsided loss for the Elks, who finished 8-4.

Oct. 14, vs. Miamisburg: Miamisburg finished 6-5 last season.

Oct. 21, at Northmont: Springfield beat Northmont 47-0 in Week 10 and then 42-7 a week later in the first round of the playoffs. Northmont finished 3-7.