Springfield football releases schedule; looking for week 2 opponent

The Springfield City School District released the 2022 schedule for the Wildcats football team, the state runner-up last year, on Monday, and it includes a blank spot on Aug. 26.
“Cats are still seeking a Week 2 game,” Athletic Director Mike Dellapina wrote on Twitter. “We are willing to entertain all opportunities.”
Springfield finished 13-2 last season, losing only to Miamisburg (22-21 on Oct. 15) and then to Lakewood St. Edward (23-13 on Dec. 3) in the Division I state championship game. The program reached the state final for the first time after losing in the state semifinals in 2019 and 2020.
Practice starts across Ohio on Aug. 1. Springfield’s 2022 schedule includes two scrimmages on the road: Aug. 6 against Louisville Trinity in Kentucky and Aug. 11 against Westerville Central.
Here’s a glance at the nine regular-season games on the schedule:
Aug. 19, at Saint Ignatius: Springfield beat Saint Ignatius 24-20 last season in the season opener in Springfield. Saint Ignatius finished 8-5 last season. It won two playoff games before losing 27-14 to Medina.
Sept. 2, vs. Trotwood-Madison: Springfield’s home opener comes against a team it did not play last season. The game against Trotwood-Madison, also scheduled for Week 3 last season on Sept. 3, was cancelled because of COVID-19 reasons. The Rams finished 4-6 last season.
Sept. 9, vs. Wayne: Springfield won this Greater Western Ohio Conference game 21-14 last season in Huber Heights. Wayne finished 8-3.
Sept. 16, at Beavercreek: Springfield beat the Beavers 42-0 last season. It was one of the team’s seven shutouts. Beavercreek finished 0-10 and has a new coach this season: former Chaminade Julienne coach Marcus Colvin.
Sept. 23, vs. Fairmont: Springfield won 17-0 at Fairmont last season. Fairmont finished 6-5.
Sept. 30, vs Springboro: Springfield won this game 26-0 last season. It was the only shutout loss for Springboro, which finished 5-5.
Oct. 7, at Centerville: Springfield routed Centerville 44-7 last season. It was the most lopsided loss for the Elks, who finished 8-4.
Oct. 14, vs. Miamisburg: Miamisburg finished 6-5 last season.
Oct. 21, at Northmont: Springfield beat Northmont 47-0 in Week 10 and then 42-7 a week later in the first round of the playoffs. Northmont finished 3-7.
