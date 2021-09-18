High School Football: Springfield routs Beavercreek to stay unbeaten

Tecumseh 17, Benjamin Logan 6: Arrows junior Josiah Botello rushed 33 times for 121 yards and two TDs.

Botello scored on a 2-yard run to give Tecumseh a 7-0 lead, but the Raiders (2-3) cut the lead to 7-6 on a 49-yard TD pass from Kam Allen to Sam Whitten.

In the second quarter, Botello scored on another 2-yard run to make it 14-6. Nolan Shafer hit a 28-yard field goal with less than two minutes remaining in the first half to seal the victory for the Arrows (3-2), who host Bellefontaine next week.

Northeastern 39, Southeastern 10: The Jets led 21-3 at the half and never looked back, improving to 4-1 overall.

Jets junior quarterback Cade Houseman had five total TDs — three through the air and two more on the ground — for Northeastern, which travels to unbeaten West Jefferson (5-0) in Week 6. Defensively, the Jets scored four points on two safetys in the second half.

Southeastern fell to 1-3. The Trojans host Greeneview next week.

Mechanicsburg 35, Greeneview 10: Indians senior quarterback Aaron Conley rushed for 101 yards and four touchdowns as Coach Kurt Forrest earned his 100th career victory.

Indians senior Jake Hurst rushed nine times for 93 yards and caught eight passes for 104 yards for Mechanicsburg (5-0).

Rams junior quarterback Cole DeHaven scored on an 11-yard TD run and freshman Sean Leonard hit a 35-yard field goal for Greeneview (2-3).

West Liberty-Salem 37, Cedarville 7: Indians sophomore Jackson Howdyshell scored on a 20-yard run to give his team an early 7-0 lead, but the Tigers scored 37 unanswered points.

Tigers sophomore Gabe McGill rushed for 212 yards and a TD on 18 carries, while senior quarterback Christian Griffith went 17-for-26 for 192 yards and a TD through the air and rushed for another score for West Liberty-Salem (1-3).

London 35, Graham 6: Falcons sophomore Eli Hollingsworth hit senior Zack Vanscoy on a 33-yard TD pass as Graham (3-1) lost its first game of the season.

The Red Raiders improved to 3-2.

Kenton Ridge 55, Urbana 14: The Cougars improved to 3-2 overall and travel to Shawnee next week.

The Hillclimbers fell to 0-5. They host rival Graham next week.

Greenon 48, Triad 14: The Knights improved to 2-2 and travel to Cedarville next week.

The Cardinals lost their second straight game, falling to 2-3 overall.