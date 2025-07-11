Without Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott steps up to lead the Cincinnati Reds rotation

“I’m always a person who likes consistency,” Abbott said. “Being mostly consistent in most of the games that I’ve pitched (this year) has been nice. Providing a spark on the mound whenever you can.”

While Abbott was snubbed from the initial list of MLB All-Star pitchers this year, he has received much more recognition around the game for the success that he has been having this season. He was added to the National League roster on Tuesday as an injury replacement.

“That’s been different,” Abbott said. “I’ve never been one to really care about the attention, personally.”

His biggest improvements this season have come off of the field. He developed a “tremendous plan” for his pre-start and post-start routine, improved his diet, became a stronger athlete and strengthened his shoulder.

“You just show up ready to go and put the pedal to the metal for as long as you can,” Abbott said. “You’ve just got to put in the work,” he says. “You’ve just got to show up every day.”

Abbott’s big first half has saved a Reds’ rotation that’s been without Greene.

Greene has a tremendous 2.72 ERA in 11 starts this season, but he’s in the middle of his second stint on the injured list this season due to a Grade One groin strain. He hasn’t pitched since June 3. He was supposed to begin a rehab assignment last Tuesday, but he reported soreness and had that start day pushed back. He’s now considered day-to-day moving forward.

“The MRI came back [and] we’re really pleased with it,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “He’s still feeling it at times. I think there’s not a lot of confidence there yet. I think it feels fatigued. We want to do the right thing. Sometimes, it’s very difficult. That’s why we got the MRI. You ask somebody to go out there, let it loose and go 100 mph, you don’t want them worrying about something.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Greene initially tweaked his groin on May 7 while pitching in Atlanta. He then went on the injured list for two weeks, returned in late May and made three starts. Right when he appeared to be starting to hit his stride, Greene suffered a setback and exited the game with the same injury.

Greene went on to get a second opinion and then rehabbed at the Reds’ spring training facility in Arizona. He joined the Reds last week in Boston and threw a successful live bullpen session against hitters. That was expected to be the final step before his rehab assignment, but the plan changed following another setback.

“We’re going to take some steps to try to get him a little more time, so when he does go out, he’s raring to go,” Francona said.

With Abbott at the top of the rotation and Nick Lodolo, Nick Martinez and Brady Singer having solid seasons, the Reds have a strong top four in their active rotation. Chase Burns has shown his potential during his first three big league starts. Carson Spiers has been out since April with a shoulder injury, but he’s in the middle of a rehab assignment and could be available as rotation depth in the near future.