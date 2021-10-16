Miamisburg upsets No. 2 Springfield with touchdown, conversion in final seconds

The Wildcats were seeking their first undefeated season since the new Springfield High School opened in 2008. They rose to No. 2 in the state poll after beating Centerville 44-7 last week. This was their third regular-season loss in the last three seasons.

Miamisburg (6-3, 3-3) is tied for fourth place with Springboro. Miamisburg plays at Springboro in the final week of the regular season.

The Vikings scored one more point against Springfield than the previous five teams Springfield played — Wayne, Beavercreek, Fairmont, Springboro and Centerville — combined to score.

After a scoreless first quarter, Springfield got on the board with a 7-yard touchdown run by Te’Sean Smoot in the first minute of the second quarter. It was Smoot’s 12th touchdown run of the season.

Caption Miamisburg's Jackson McGohan celebrates after a touchdown catch in the final seconds against Springfield on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Holland Field in Miamisburg. David Jablonski/Staff Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Miamisburg tied the game with 18 seconds remaining on a touchdown pass from Barry to McGohan.

Barry threw a 77-yard touchdown pass to McGohan with 7:30 left in the third quarter to give Miamisburg a 14-7 lead.

Springfield took advantage of a roughing-the-punter penalty, which extended a drive, to tie the game on a short touchdown run by Ramon Browder with 2:29 left in the third.

After a short punt by Miamisburg, Springfield scored quickly on another touchdown run by Browder with 15 seconds left in the third. The Wildcats led 21-14.

Springfield got a fourth-down stop with around seven minutes to play and maintained its lead until the final seconds when Miamisburg drove down the field for the winning score.

This was the second game between Springfield and Miamisburg in the last six years. The Wildcats won the previous matchup 42-7 at Miamisburg in 2019.