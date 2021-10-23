Springfield clinches share of GWOC title with rout of Northmont

This is the first year 16 teams from each region will qualify for the playoffs. Every team made it a year ago in the pandemic-shortened season. In previous years, eight teams from each region qualified.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will announce the playoff brackets at 3 p.m. Sunday. Springfield will host a game in the first round as a higher seed and also in the second round if it advances. Starting in the the third round, games will take place at neutral sites.

Springfield finished the regular season with one loss for the third straight season. Counting the playoffs, it is 55-31 in coach Maurice Douglass’ eight seasons.

Springfield’s three losses in the regular season in the last three years came by a combined eight points: 16-12 to Fairfield in 2019; 38-35 to Northmont in 2020; and 22-21 to Miamisburg in Week 9 this season.

The loss to Miamisburg likely cost Springfield a chance to be ranked No. 1 in Division I. It dropped from No. 2 to No. 5, while No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward also lost and fell to No. 3.

In Week 10, the Wildcats delivered the same type of performance that carried them to a 7-0 start and three straight shutouts in GWOC play.

Ramon Browder ran four yards for Springfield’s first touchdown late in the first quarter. Te’Sean Smoot scored the next two touchdowns on runs in the second quarter. Smoot then threw a touchdown pass to Shawn Thigpen in the final seconds of the half.

Smoot ran for a third touchdown, his 15th of the season, early in the third quarter. Then Kevin Fair returned a fumble for a touchdown to give Springfield a 40-0 lead late in the third quarter. Jayvin Norman scored the final touchdown on a run late in the fourth quarter.