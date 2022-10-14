Election 2022: Davidson, Enoch face off for third time for seat in Congress

“I am poised to be an authentic voice for them (the constituents) in Congress, and because Davidson is a threat to our Democracy. I will fight to protect our rights and freedoms.”

Enoch calls Davidson “an election denier” and has been critical of the incumbent’s vote not to support a House resolution denouncing the right-wing extremist group Qanon.

Davidson planned to object to certifying some states’ election results on Jan. 6, 2021, claiming fraud. That certification process, though, was disrupted by the U.S. Capitol riots, and Davidson said in a town hall call nine days later, that lawmakers must have “a healthy debate” about election security at state and federal levels. Davidson has also stood by his position regarding the October 2020 Qanon resolution, saying it was “beneath the dignity of the House of Representatives,” and did not denounce extremist groups on the extreme left.

If re-elected, Davidson said his top three priorities would be oversight, less government and more freedom.

He said the Biden Administration “has not been held accountable for purposely overwhelming our border with migrants, shipping them throughout the country, and nearly halting enforcement actions.” He added that the administration has “crushed” the economy, “weakened” national security, and “further corrupted the Justice Department.”

“In six years, Congress only voted once on a budget that balanced (over a 15-year period),” Davidson said. “We need a government small enough to fit within the Constitution. We can afford a government that small. I am fighting to amend House rules to require an annual recorded vote on a budget that balances.”

Davidson, an Army veteran, added that “Freedom built America, and it’s under attack,” saying that the far left “has been building an alliance between big business and big government to fundamentally remake America. Freedom surrendered is rarely reclaimed. It’s time to defend freedom.”

Enoch’s top priorities are defending democracy against government overreach, fiscal responsibility, and fixing the crisis at the border.

Enoch said protecting the country’s democracy includes “securing elections against voter suppression” as well as “power-hungry and money-grab politicians.” Additionally, she said she’d “defend the rights and freedoms that we have held dear over the past 50 years,” which includes protecting a woman’s right to choose and for that person to decide what’s best, in consult with their doctor, concerning reproductive health care.

In terms of fiscal responsibility, she wants to implement a policy that would calm the inflation concerns of families, which “have come as a result of supply and workforce shortages stemming from COVID-19 and subsequent work stoppages. I will work to ensure that wealthy corporations and high-income earners pay their fair share so that we can save our social security and medicare system.”

She said “good domestic and international policy” that address root causes of immigration is how to fix the crisis at the border, “rather than advocating for the inhumane treatment of people who enter this country legally.”

“Allowing people who enter the country legally will enable them to work legally, pay into our tax base, and contribute to our Social Security system,” Enoch said. “We need to implement good policy that is going to properly assess those entering our borders, and make sure that we have policies that will protect American workers, and ensure that the first right of employment is going to American citizens, and then allow employers to hire to meet the workforce needs.”

Fighting for federal funds to be spent within their district is part of the job for a member of Congress. While Davidson said he has “almost universally opposed the giant bills” like the Omnibus, he said he’s worked to get funding in those bill for infrastructure, defense, and other spending that benefits Ohio.”

“Once a bill passes, even items that I don’t feel should be funded federally, like the expansion of municipal airports to accommodate corporate jets, will get my support for grant applications to ensure as much of the funding as possible is spending here in Ohio,” he said.

Enoch has been critical of Davidson for voting against the CHIPS and Science Act, a bill that resulted in the $20 billion Intel investment in central Ohio.

“I will use wisdom in making decisions about the bills I vote in favor of, regardless of which administration introduces them, if they will benefit the people of Ohio,” said Enoch. “We are facing a global microchip shortage. Intel is building two new plants and will pay an average salary of $135,000.”

She said voting against a bill that brings “the single largest private investment that the state has ever seen” is akin to “shooting your nose off to spite your face. This investment will make Ohio the world’s top semiconductor supplier. Not to mention the multiplier effect, and the jobs that will spring up around it.”

As politics have grown more and more divisive in recent years, but Davidson said he believes “bipartisanship is a means to an end.”

“When we share common goals, we need to put our differences aside and work together,” he said. “I am particularly proud of the work I have done with Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-California, to scale back the Patriot Act and protect privacy. I have also worked with Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colorado, to protect financial privacy so that financial regulators can’t effectively ban something that is legal.”

He said bipartisan work “is harder when people feel they have contempt for one another. We can always love our neighbor as ourselves, even as we disagree. Nevertheless, there are people who campaign on fundamentally remaking America. We need to remove them from office. They will not surrender their power, so must take it from them by force of law. I fully intend to do my share of the task.”

The 8th Congressional District has been represented by Republicans for decades, and races have not been close. But she believes this time is different.

“Our experienced campaign team is working hard to reach voters with our message, and unlike in previous election cycles, this time around, the race is closer to home,” she said of the tighter grouping of counties in the revamped district. “People in this community either already know me, or now have the opportunity to get to know me, now that the district is closer to home and includes communities I have been working in for over two decades.

“This election will determine whether more of our resources are transferred to the wealthy, and whether women become second-class citizens, we lose the right to marry whomever we please, whether we lose the right to control our elections, and whether children from any economic background has the right to be educated.”

WAYS TO VOTE

There are three ways to vote either before or on Election Day:

First, early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway where registered voters can cast ballots at their county board of elections office. In-person voting hours at county boards of elections are on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. now until Oct. 28.

Weekday voting hours are extended from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4. Weekend voting is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 and 1 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. The last day for in-person early voting is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Second, voters can choose to vote by mail by requesting ballot be sent to their home, which instructions are found at voteohio.gov. You can either print your own form, ask the board of elections to mail you a form, or make your own application and mail it.

All requests for ballots must be received three days before the election, but it’s advisable to make the request sooner. Completed ballots may be mailed or dropped off in person at the county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. Election Day.

Third, voters can cast their ballots on Election Day, Nov. 8, at their polling location. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and if you are waiting in line when polls close, you will be permitted to cast a ballot. Visit voteohio.gov to find your polling location.