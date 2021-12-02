Yuletide Celebration back in Snyder Park

The courtyard will be turned into a winter wonderland with a candy cane lane and the shelter house will be covered in multi-colored lights; about 10,000 lights in all will greet visitors. These will be complemented by hot chocolate and marshmallows and holiday music.

Warm up indoors where a candy store will be set up with items for sale and a station to make your own stuffed animals and do crafts. Visitors are asked to wear masks when indoors. A food truck will also be available.

Another attraction is a display of Christmas cards based on classic Christmas movies created by 11 area businesses as part of a contest. The cards will compete for prizes including judges’ choice, people’s choice and most creative.

Santa Claus will also be available for photos with the kids. There will be no photographer, so families are free to take their own pictures.

Yuletide Celebration is tied into Holiday in the City activities, which go for five weeks this year. Adams said NTPRD’s goal is to one day have the event stretch throughout Snyder Park, but this is a good way to get there.

“Hopefully, we are building a new family tradition,” Adams said. “There is so much going on in Springfield. We are happy to be part of people coming together.”

Parking will be available in the dog park and playground areas, but parking will not be permitted in the grass.

HOW TO GO

What: Yuletide Celebration

Where: Snyder Park, Snyder Park Road, Springfield

When: 5 to 8 p.m. today, Dec. 3

Admission: free

More info: www.facebook.com/NTPRD/