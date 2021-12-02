Yuletide Celebration back in Snyder Park

Just about anything you could want to do in a holiday event will be awaiting at Snyder Park today – carriage rides, hot chocolate and snacks, music, activities, games and, of course, Santa Claus.
National Trail Parks and Recreation District’s Yuletide Celebration will pack all that and more into an evening of family-friendly entertainment, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Snyder Park Clubhouse on Snyder Road. Admission is free.
While it varies each year, Yuletide Celebration was limited to lights a year ago, but will return to full strength for this outing, according to Miste Adams of NTPRD.
“This is a very relaxed atmosphere where people can mingle and get family photos and just have a fun time,” she said.
Horse-drawn sleigh rides will take four or five visitors at a time around the area, weather permitting. Children can participate in a candy cane hunt, a beloved part of the event, with staff creating the atmosphere for it.
The courtyard will be turned into a winter wonderland with a candy cane lane and the shelter house will be covered in multi-colored lights; about 10,000 lights in all will greet visitors. These will be complemented by hot chocolate and marshmallows and holiday music.
Warm up indoors where a candy store will be set up with items for sale and a station to make your own stuffed animals and do crafts. Visitors are asked to wear masks when indoors. A food truck will also be available.
Another attraction is a display of Christmas cards based on classic Christmas movies created by 11 area businesses as part of a contest. The cards will compete for prizes including judges’ choice, people’s choice and most creative.
Santa Claus will also be available for photos with the kids. There will be no photographer, so families are free to take their own pictures.
Yuletide Celebration is tied into Holiday in the City activities, which go for five weeks this year. Adams said NTPRD’s goal is to one day have the event stretch throughout Snyder Park, but this is a good way to get there.
“Hopefully, we are building a new family tradition,” Adams said. “There is so much going on in Springfield. We are happy to be part of people coming together.”
Parking will be available in the dog park and playground areas, but parking will not be permitted in the grass.
HOW TO GO
What: Yuletide Celebration
Where: Snyder Park, Snyder Park Road, Springfield
When: 5 to 8 p.m. today, Dec. 3
Admission: free
More info: www.facebook.com/NTPRD/
