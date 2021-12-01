3rd round of Vax-2-School winners to be named today; registration for $100K prize closes tonight

Stephen Berent of Beavercreek, Zoe Helmick of Englewood and Jonathan Lewis of Troy were among 30 winners of the $10,000 scholarships announced at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school and at https://ohiovax2school.com/.

Congratulations to the first group of $10,000 scholarship winners in the #OhioVax2School drawing! Scroll through the graphics to see all 30 winners! Winners will be announced daily this week. #COVID19 🧵5/7 pic.twitter.com/Rov2a9Vmg4 — Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) November 29, 2021

The first 30 Vax-2-School $10,000 scholarship winners were announced Monday. The six winners from the region included Mitchell Link of Jamestown in Greene County; Lessah LeMaster of Enon in Clark County; Madison Cooke of Maineville in Warren County; plus three from West Chester Twp. in Butler County — Alena McCain, Martin Philip and Katrina Whitmore.

Ohio received 133,652 entries by Nov. 22 for its first Vax-2-School drawing. It is not clear how many more Ohioans registered by the 11:59 p.m. Sunday deadline.

Winners are selected using a random generator number, the same as the state used in the Vax-a-Million incentive.

Those who were not selected in the first two drawings will automatically be carried over into the following drawings. People who were previously vaccinated are eligible to win.