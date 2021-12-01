3rd round of Vax-2-School winners to be named today; registration for $100K prize closes tonight

The third round of $10,000 scholarship winners will be announced today, with the state closing registration for the $100,000 scholarship drawing at 11:59 p.m. tonight.
To register for Vax-2-School, Ohioans or their guardians can visit https://ohiovax2school.com/ or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). To find a vaccine provider, visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
Vax-2-School is a vaccine incentive program aimed at increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among younger Ohioans. The state is awarding $2 million in scholarships to Ohioans 5 to 25 who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Five people will win $100,000 scholarships and 150 will win $10,000. The scholarships can be used at any college, university, trade school, technical program or job training program in the state.
Congratulations to the second group of $10,000 scholarship winners in the #OhioVax2School drawing! Scroll through the graphics to see all 30 winners! Winners will be announced daily this week. #COVID19 🧵1/7 pic.twitter.com/4PkfpIKOqR— Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) November 30, 2021
Thirty winners of the $10,000 scholarships will be announced each day through Friday. The winners of the $100,000 scholarships will be announced at 7:29 p.m. Friday during the Ohio Lottery broadcast.
Stephen Berent of Beavercreek, Zoe Helmick of Englewood and Jonathan Lewis of Troy were among 30 winners of the $10,000 scholarships announced at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Twitter and Instagram at @ohiovax2school and at https://ohiovax2school.com/.
Congratulations to the first group of $10,000 scholarship winners in the #OhioVax2School drawing! Scroll through the graphics to see all 30 winners! Winners will be announced daily this week. #COVID19 🧵5/7 pic.twitter.com/Rov2a9Vmg4— Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) November 29, 2021
The first 30 Vax-2-School $10,000 scholarship winners were announced Monday. The six winners from the region included Mitchell Link of Jamestown in Greene County; Lessah LeMaster of Enon in Clark County; Madison Cooke of Maineville in Warren County; plus three from West Chester Twp. in Butler County — Alena McCain, Martin Philip and Katrina Whitmore.
Ohio received 133,652 entries by Nov. 22 for its first Vax-2-School drawing. It is not clear how many more Ohioans registered by the 11:59 p.m. Sunday deadline.
Winners are selected using a random generator number, the same as the state used in the Vax-a-Million incentive.
Those who were not selected in the first two drawings will automatically be carried over into the following drawings. People who were previously vaccinated are eligible to win.