Women making a difference in Springfield: Elaina Bradley

Explore Wittenberg partners with higher education company to provide expanded offerings

She became a housing coordinator in 2009, collaborating as a partner with Sheltered, Inc. at the time. She operated both the permanent housing supportive service project and transitional housing for the organization, and she also worked to renovate the community’s emergency shelters and expand programming to include codeveloping permanent supportive housing to help families.

After becoming the nonprofit’s executive director in 2011, she led the efforts and codeveloped a 36-unit permanent supportive housing project in Springfield to serve people at-risk of or currently experiencing homelessness.

Bradley graduated from Clark State College in 2007 with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Social Services Technology, and she continued her education by obtaining her Bachelor’s degree in the Art of Science with a focus on Human Service Management in July of 2009 and a Master’s degree in public administration in 2015. She serves on multiple boards related to housing and is the president of Mulberry Housing Partners.

About our series

This series highlights how leaders and and community members are making an impact in the city. Sunday’s story featured three women, and the Springfield News-Sun will feature another woman — Laura Baxter of Project Woman, Betty Grimes of Springfield, and Dr. Jo Alice Blondin of Clark State College — each day through Thursday, Sept. 15.