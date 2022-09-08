Wittenberg partners with higher education company to provide expanded offerings

Rize, a higher education company, uses a course-sharing model that helps private colleges and universities expand educational opportunities for students while lowering institutional costs. The consortium helps schools create new shared majors, using curricula developed and taught by leading experts from industry and academia.

The LCMC is a partnership of private colleges and universities that collaborate with Rize to provide access to curriculum that prepares students for successful careers. The two new tracks at Wittenberg will use courses available through LCMC on the Rize platform, along with revised courses in the business curriculum.

By taking these steps with Rize, the university can better prepare students to thrive in the faster-growing fields. The goal of the management major with a concentration is to help them learn the skills for an entry-level position and the educational background to grow their careers.

In addition to these, the university will also be looking at other academic programs in partnership with Rize, including those related to public administration, neuroscience and public health.