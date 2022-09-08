Wittenberg partners with higher education company to provide expanded offerings

Wittenberg University has partnered with a higher education company that uses a course-sharing model to help expand opportunities at the college by creating shared majors and adopting high-demand programs.
With the new partnership with Rize Education, the university has newly renamed the department of business of economics, combined the existing bachelor of arts degree in business, and added new concentrations aimed at providing students with knowledge in high-growth skill areas starting this fall.
“We are pleased to be able to provide students with additional options within our business major that are designed to help them learn the skills employers seek,” said Interim Provost Brian Yontz, and professor of education “Created in partnership with industry experts, these new programs will also help prepare our students for exciting careers in these fields.”
It will also help the university adopt high-demand programs, Wittenberg officials said.
There will be two new tracks as part of the Rize partnership, built in collaboration with the Lower Cost Models Consortium (LCMC), within the management major, including supply chain management and project management.
Rize, a higher education company, uses a course-sharing model that helps private colleges and universities expand educational opportunities for students while lowering institutional costs. The consortium helps schools create new shared majors, using curricula developed and taught by leading experts from industry and academia.
The LCMC is a partnership of private colleges and universities that collaborate with Rize to provide access to curriculum that prepares students for successful careers. The two new tracks at Wittenberg will use courses available through LCMC on the Rize platform, along with revised courses in the business curriculum.
By taking these steps with Rize, the university can better prepare students to thrive in the faster-growing fields. The goal of the management major with a concentration is to help them learn the skills for an entry-level position and the educational background to grow their careers.
In addition to these, the university will also be looking at other academic programs in partnership with Rize, including those related to public administration, neuroscience and public health.
