Woman’s injuries severe after fall from cliff near Springfield Regional Medical Center

A woman who left Springfield Regional Medical Center while receiving mental health services was severely injured after falling from a cliff near the hospital on Thursday.
The Springfield Police Division received a call Thursday morning about a female patient who was receiving mental health services and had run out of the hospital and into the nearby woods after acting combatively, according to the police report. The woman was checked into the medical center under a pink slip on Aug. 18 and could not be located by medical center staff Thursday morning.
The woman was later spotted running north from the hospital on foot, the police report said.
A security guard at the medical center reportedly found the woman at the bottom of a cliff near railroad tracks. She had fallen roughly 40 feet from the cliff located behind the medical center after climbing a fence located 10 feet in front of the cliff, the police report stated.
“Due to the thick brush at the top of the cliff, it is unknown if she didn’t see the cliff,” the police report said.
The woman told responding emergency medical staff that she was experiencing extreme back pain and had no feeling in her legs. Police and responding emergency medical staff — with the help of railroad staff — were able to move her to a squad unit. She was later transported by CareFlight’s ground unit to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
Miami Valley confirmed the woman is still listed as a patient, but declined to share her condition as of Monday.
“The safety, security and well-being of our patients, their families and our associates remains a top priority for Mercy Health,” Mercy Health, which operates the Springfield Regional Medical Center, spokesperson Jonathon Fauvie said.