Woman indicted following Leffel Lane stabbing

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
49 minutes ago
Victim told Springfield police officers she was stabbed in hotel room.

A 45-year-old woman faces charges of attempted murder and felonious assault following a reported stabbing on Leffel Lane this month.

Terena Parker was indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court this week in relation to the stabbing, Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll confirmed.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

On Sept. 4, the Springfield Police Division responded to a call of a female being stabbed at the USA Inn and Suites located at 2 W. Leffel Lane. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a “severe laceration to her chest,” with the wound being three to four inches long.

The victim told officers that she “was stabbed by another female in the hotel room,” the police report said. She was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injury.

