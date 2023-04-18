Wittenberg University honors 16 with student leadership awards

Wittenberg University recognized several students, faculty and staff during this year’s 11th annual Student Leadership Awards.
The Office of Student Involvement honored student organizations and advisors, celebrated diversity, health and wellness, highlighted contributions to spiritual life and recognized the unsung heroes.
“The variety of awards being presented bring recognition for the work that individuals and student organizations are doing on campus and out in the greater Springfield community,” said Katie Simms, director of student programming and organizations. “We want to continue fostering the building of a more inclusive place to live, work and study at Wittenberg University, as our mission promotes.”
As the university continues to work on rebuilding organizations, leadership development opportunities and social change efforts to where they were before COVID-19, they received more than 50 nominations, doubling their nominations from last year’s awards.
“Our students and student organizations continue to exemplify the motto of the institution. I am very proud to see our students continuing to elevate their experience for themselves and their peers,” said Jade Jones, director of student involvement.
Nominations for the event, which is sponsored by Student Involvement, the Interfraternity Council, and the Panhellenic Council, are gathered from across campus, and winners are determined through an outsourced selection committee of judges elected by the staff to ensure impartial results.
The judges included Keenan Hamilton, academic adviser at The Ohio State University; Kerry Brown, talent acquisition specialist at Ascena Retail; Andrew Sells, school counseling graduate student at The Ohio State University; Stacy Rowan, assistant director of fraternity and sorority life, University of Alabama Birmingham; Caitlyn Westfall, director of membership education at Zeta Psi Fraternity; and Armando Rijo De La Hoz, assistant director fraternity and sorority life and student government at Metropolitan State University of Denver.
This year’s award winners are:
- Contributions to Health and Wellness: NAMI QPR Training
- Contributions to Religious and Spiritual Life: Joseph Kuzilwa ‘24, from Canal Winchester
- Contributions to Community Living: Facilities Management
- Contributions to Community Involvement: Brown Girls Club
- Emerging Leader of the Year: Ashton Newton ‘26, from Chippewa Lake
- Most Improved Greek Chapter: Sigma Kappa
- Fraternity Member of the Year: Cole Lewis ‘24, from Lewis Center
- Sorority Member of the Year: Taylor Easlick ‘23, from Scio
- Greek Chapter of Excellence: Alpha Xi Delta
- New Organization of the Year: Get Witt Crew
- Organization of the Year: NAMI
- Program of the Year: Carmel Carnival
- Richard R. Scott Faculty/Staff Supporter: Tracy Paschke-Johannes
- Social Justice Leader of the Year: Danny Bean ‘24, from Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Student Leader of the Year: Azad Robinson ‘23, from Cleveland
- Diversity Program of the Year: Take Back The Night
