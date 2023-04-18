Wittenberg University honors 16 with student leadership awards

The Office of Student Involvement honored student organizations and advisors, celebrated diversity, health and wellness, highlighted contributions to spiritual life and recognized the unsung heroes.

“The variety of awards being presented bring recognition for the work that individuals and student organizations are doing on campus and out in the greater Springfield community,” said Katie Simms, director of student programming and organizations. “We want to continue fostering the building of a more inclusive place to live, work and study at Wittenberg University, as our mission promotes.”