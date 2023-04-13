Clark State names new director of athletics, student engagement

Clark State College has named a new director of athletics and student engagement.
Nazarae Butler has been at the college for two years in academic advising, and brings experience from not only that work but also from collaborating with coaches to support student athletes. She said she is “very excited” to pursue this new role.
“I am so fortunate to have now found a way to incorporate my love for sports and academia,” she said.
In her new role, one of Butler’s priorities will be is to meet students where they are, and to be a contributor to helping others see the college as an environment of culture, tradition, lifelong connections and excellence.
“My goals for Clark State Athletics consist of continuing the momentum with competition and to help our student-athletes develop holistically, in and off the court/field,” she said. “My goals for student engagement are to cultivate inclusive spaces where students are seen, heard and proud to be where they are in their journey.”
Butler also participates in the SOAR (Serving Our Own through Leadership and Retention) Program at Clark State, which is a program developed to facilitate mentoring of faculty and staff on campus and help them identify current and future leadership opportunities that will result in personal and professional growth.
“Naz truly works from a trauma-informed lens and strives to naturally embed diversity, equity and inclusion in her work at Clark State,” said Nina Wiley, assistant vice president of Student Affairs. “Naz has a genuine passion for the success and well-being of all students. She uses a holistic approach when working with students that truly creates meaningful experiences.”
Before joining Clark State, Butler played collegiate Division I basketball at the University of Massachusetts — Lowell and majored in psychology. She then pursued graduate school at Wright State University and obtained a Masters of Education — Student Affairs in Higher Education, where she also served students in various departments such as multicultural affairs, academic advising, career services and counseling and wellness.
