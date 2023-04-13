Clark State names new director of athletics, student engagement

Butler also participates in the SOAR (Serving Our Own through Leadership and Retention) Program at Clark State, which is a program developed to facilitate mentoring of faculty and staff on campus and help them identify current and future leadership opportunities that will result in personal and professional growth.

“Naz truly works from a trauma-informed lens and strives to naturally embed diversity, equity and inclusion in her work at Clark State,” said Nina Wiley, assistant vice president of Student Affairs. “Naz has a genuine passion for the success and well-being of all students. She uses a holistic approach when working with students that truly creates meaningful experiences.”

Before joining Clark State, Butler played collegiate Division I basketball at the University of Massachusetts — Lowell and majored in psychology. She then pursued graduate school at Wright State University and obtained a Masters of Education — Student Affairs in Higher Education, where she also served students in various departments such as multicultural affairs, academic advising, career services and counseling and wellness.