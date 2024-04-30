Amanda D. Delong, 26, of 1750 Baker Road Lot 65, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Chris L. Earley, 54, of 120 W. Mukberry St., Apt. 208, aggravated burglary, continued, no contact with victim, refused public defender, bond $20,000.

Cole W. Gilliam, 30, of Urbana, physical control, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Ciera L. Hurn, 18, of 832 Mound St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, resisting arrest, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Edward R. Moore, 30, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, continued, bond $500.

Connor L. Nawman, 19, of 916 Mavor St., aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, bond $20,000.

Karim S. Noisy, 53, of 916 Mavor St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Vince J. Putman, 40, of 812 Selma Road, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kenneth C. Silket Jr., 70, of S. Charleston, strangulation, continued, no contact, public defender appointed, bond $20,000, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Rocio M. Vargas, 43, of Medway, confinement of dogs, bench warrant ordered.

Christian R. Whitt, 27, of New Carlisle, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.