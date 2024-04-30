What’s happening this week: Driver license clinic, book sale and more

The Clark County Department of Reentry is teaming up with the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services Child Support Division and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to host a License Clinic from 10 to 2 p.m. today at the High Street United Methodist Church, 2030 E. High St.

The clinic will help reentering citizens with child support or other issues learn what it takes to get their driver’s license reinstated.

For more information about the event, call 937-521-3860.

Tutor Workshop

The next tutor workshop for the Warder Literacy Center will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at 137 E. High St.

There are three adults, 17 children and several ESL adults from other countries waiting for a tutor.

Over 21,000 adults and many children in Clark County need to learn to read better and many come to the Warder Literacy Center for help, who trains volunteers to help tutor.

To volunteer, call 937-323-8617.

Education Program

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will host its last free community education program about Alzheimer’s and healthy living. The last program is Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body virtually on Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions on how to join the webinar will be emailed following registration.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other dementia and to access free support and resources, visit alz.org/dayton or call the Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 or the 24/7 Helpline.

Cat Certificates

Clark County Animal Welfare League certificates for spaying/neutering of cats will be sold from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday for the month of May. There are only 22 certificates left to be sold.

There will be no dog certificates sold for the month of May since the limits were met in the month of April.

The AWL is a non-profit and run by volunteers. It’s supported by memberships, detonations, a thrift store, and special events. The ALW pets always enjoy visitors for walks and talks.

For more information, call 937-322-1121.

Reunion Lunch

There will be a reunion lunch for any past members of the Springfield Jaycees at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Mike and Rosy’s Press Box, 330 W. McCreight Ave.

There is no charge and no need to send a reservation. Spouses are invited and if you have any memorabilia to share such as pictures bring them with you.

If you have questions, contact Bill Thompson 937-623-8107.

West End Meeting

The May West End Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Main St.

The guest speaker is Mayor Rob Rue. The city is seeing many changes, so learn what is on the horizon. There will also be a Q&A with Community Resource Officer Zach Massie. Learn about the Citizens Police Academy and other police activities.

Refreshments are served after the meeting to allow citizens to connect with neighbors.

Anyone can attend and no membership is necessary.

Ladies Night Out

Urbana Brewing Co. will host a ladies night out at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, 35 Monument Square in Urbana.

There will be specialty cocktails, special food items and music by female performing artists.

The event is hosted the first Wednesday of each month.

Book Sale

The Champaign County Friends of the Library book sale will be held starting Thursday at 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana.

The member only presale event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and others can shop from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday.