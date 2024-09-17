Wittenberg U. joins Clark State with fully remote week amid Springfield threats

Bomb threats have impacted Springfield government offices, schools and medical facilities in recent days, as local tensions surrounding Haitian immigration exploded into international attention. That came after the spread of false rumors about Haitian migrants eating pets, with Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate U.S. Sen. JD Vance amplifying them.

Wittenberg officials said the threats continue to be assessed by Wittenberg police, local law enforcement, and the FBI. So far, none of the local threats has been found credible, but they have upended school days, work days, hospital operations and more as police go through the process of making sure there’s no danger

Wittenberg said faculty and staff are expected to work remotely, except for essential employees. All academic facilities will remain locked throughout the week. The Center Dining Room (CDR) will remain open but may have limited options.

All students engaged in field, clinical, or other off-campus experiences were told to cease attending their placement until in-person classes on campus are resumed.