Springfield medical center lockdown lifted after bomb threat

The Kettering Health Springfield medical center at 2300 North Limestone St. in northern Springfield was under a brief lockdown due to a bomb threat earlier Saturday morning, but that has now been lifted, according to Kettering Health officials.
“The Springfield Police Department alerted our security team that a bomb threat had been made toward Kettering Health Springfield,” representatives of the health network said.
Kettering Health Springfield is a medical center, not a full hospital, that opened in 2022 at Limestone Street’s intersection with Home Road, on the site of a former Kroger store. It does have an emergency department, along with exam rooms and offices for outpatient and specialist services.
“The Springfield Police Department and the Kettering Health Springfield security team searched the premises and did not find anything suspicious. The lock down has now been lifted,” Kettering Health said.
They said they were notified of the threat around 6:50 a.m., and the lockdown lasted for about a half an hour.
The medical center lockdown follows on the heels of two days of Springfield school evacuations and bomb threats against city staff and buildings. According to Mayor Rob Rue, at least one of those threats came from someone claiming to be from Springfield, and mentioned frustration with the city related to Haitian immigration issues.
Kettering Health cited its standing safety protocols and quick work with local law enforcement for helping to ensure the safety of patients and staff on Saturday morning.
