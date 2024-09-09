Springfield police say no reports of pets stolen, after viral social media post

The poster also claimed “Rangers” and police told them that “they have been doing it” at Snyder Park, too, with ducks and geese.

Springfield Police said they were aware of the social media post but that this was “not something that’s on our radar right now.” The post received tens of thousands of impressions.

In a case that some were confusing with Springfield, police in Canton, Ohio, 175 miles northeast of Springfield, recently charged a woman with cruelty to companion animals for allegedly killing and eating a cat in a neighborhood in front of multiple people, according to USA Today.