Wittenberg to launch new general education curriculum this fall

There will be 10 key learning outcomes in three categories including connections, core competencies and critical and creative thinking, the school said. Students will apply these concepts to learning opportunities, which will also connect them with future collaborators and potential employers.

“In designing this curriculum, our focus was on how to best provide our students the tools and knowledge they need to leave Wittenberg prepared to take on whatever comes next,” said Amber Burgett, associate professor of biology and director of general education. “Students will have opportunities to connect with faculty across disciplines around topics or themes that are interesting to them. They will be able to connect with staff, alumni, and the Springfield community through their experiential learning.”

The new general education curriculum is underway and set to launch this fall with the Class of 2025.

“During the spring semester this year, the General Education Advisory Committee and I have had the pleasure of reading and approving about 134 proposals for courses under the new Connections Curriculum,” Burgett said. “The variety of courses, the opportunities they provide, and the skills our students will develop is impressive.”