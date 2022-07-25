Wittenberg to have new academic programs, curriculum changes in fall

A new post-master’s certificate in nursing education, which will be a fully online program.

The Master of Arts in Athletic Coaching will be expanded into a Master of Arts in Sports Administration with a broader set of topics and it will shift to being fully online.

Two new tracks within the management major will be added to include supply chain management and project management.

A Bachelor of Science option in exercise science will be offered to blend with the BA that’s already offered.

The Master of Arts in Education program will move to being fully online.

The university will also be looking at other academic programs, including those related to health and public health, to keep up with workforce demands.

Along with the new changes, students will also be able to complete their major and post-baccalaureate requirements for these programs while making better use of the newly created gross anatomy lab set to open this fall.

“The most important thing that we’re doing is trying to make sure that students have experiences and pathways directly to future opportunities,” said President Michael Frandsen.

For more information, go online to the university’s website at www.wittenberg.edu, then click “news and events.”