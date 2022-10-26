Wittenberg launches platform to connect students and alumni

House Conrad said mentorship and career access platforms are becoming a best practice in higher education.

“We’ve known for some time that the alumni want to support students by providing connections to their futures through mentorship. And likewise, faculty and staff have seen the need to support students in this way,” she said. “We know students are interested in speaking with alumni to learn about their career paths and ask for advice for the job search.”

NetworkWitt provides a space to ease stress in the job search, offer insight, and partner in the career journey. It also provides interactions to find people, exchange messages, and book and attend meetings.

The new platform is seen as a powerful tool that can drive long-term success, said Holly Gersbacher, director of alumni relations.

“Not only is NetworkWitt a great resource for students to secure a first destination job, this platform can support alumni who want to network for their own careers,” she said. “I hope everyone will claim their account and connect with those who share your background or interests, or pay it forward and mentor those who are navigating their next step in life.”

Some of the platforms offerings include:

Gaining access to experiential learning opportunities

Preparing students and alumni for their career journeys

Helping to inspire career confidence in others

Supporting the career trajectories of current students and alumni

Exploring mentorship opportunities, networking, career exploration and job connections

Assisting with career transitions and pivots

Providing industry and job exposure

Furthering professional development

All students, alumni, faculty and staff are encourage to create an account. To do so,, visit wittenberg.peoplegrove.com. For more information about the partner powering the site, visit peoplegrove.com.

BY THE NUMBERS

Number of people using the platform:

600: Total Witt people using the tool

100: Students signed up

400: Alumni registered

100: Faculty and staff taking part