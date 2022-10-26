Wittenberg launches platform to connect students and alumni

Hundreds of people are already signed up for a new platform designed to connect and support Wittenberg University students and alumni in their search for careers.
NetworkWitt, also known as PeopleGrove, focuses on career exploration, mentorship, networking, building connections and employment opportunities.
Since Oct. 1 when the platform launched, the program has registered about 600 users including 100 students, 400 alumni, and 100 faculty and staff.
The platform is a partnership between the Offices of Career and Alumni Relations and for student, alumni, factually and staff to engage with each other, said Brittany House Conrad, executive director of career engagement and professional development.
“Whether you’re a recent grad, current student, an alumnus/a with significant professional experience, or a faculty or staff member, we are all looking to connect and help each other. That is one of the great aspects of Wittenberg. NetworkWitt provides Wittenberg with a private community to connect,” she said
House Conrad said mentorship and career access platforms are becoming a best practice in higher education.
“We’ve known for some time that the alumni want to support students by providing connections to their futures through mentorship. And likewise, faculty and staff have seen the need to support students in this way,” she said. “We know students are interested in speaking with alumni to learn about their career paths and ask for advice for the job search.”
NetworkWitt provides a space to ease stress in the job search, offer insight, and partner in the career journey. It also provides interactions to find people, exchange messages, and book and attend meetings.
The new platform is seen as a powerful tool that can drive long-term success, said Holly Gersbacher, director of alumni relations.
“Not only is NetworkWitt a great resource for students to secure a first destination job, this platform can support alumni who want to network for their own careers,” she said. “I hope everyone will claim their account and connect with those who share your background or interests, or pay it forward and mentor those who are navigating their next step in life.”
Some of the platforms offerings include:
- Gaining access to experiential learning opportunities
- Preparing students and alumni for their career journeys
- Helping to inspire career confidence in others
- Supporting the career trajectories of current students and alumni
- Exploring mentorship opportunities, networking, career exploration and job connections
- Assisting with career transitions and pivots
- Providing industry and job exposure
- Furthering professional development
All students, alumni, faculty and staff are encourage to create an account. To do so,, visit wittenberg.peoplegrove.com. For more information about the partner powering the site, visit peoplegrove.com.
BY THE NUMBERS
Number of people using the platform:
600: Total Witt people using the tool
100: Students signed up
400: Alumni registered
100: Faculty and staff taking part
