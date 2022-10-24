More than 20 downtown Springfield business to participate in trick-or-treat

Freeman said the only impact COVID made on the event is that is was one of the reasons they started it.

Nearly 40 businesses and organizations overall are participating in the event, in which over 20 of them have a downtown shop, restaurant or office.

In addition to the businesses handing out candy, DJ Chill will play Halloween tunes from the parking garage, Tonya Tyree and the “Zombie Dancers” will perform on Fountain Avenue in front of the garage, and there will be picture opportunities with characters such as the Sanderson Sisters.

The participating businesses and organizations include: Fratelli’s; Salato Deli; Le Torte Dolci Bakery; Champion City Guide & Supply; Winans Chocolates + Coffees; Pretzelmaker Springfield; Firefly Boutique Ohio; Stella Bleu; Gallery Homes Real Estate; Richwood Bank; Edward Jones-Financial Advisor: Sarah Holsinger Clemans; Aamco Springfield, OH; H W Mann & Sons Hauling Service; Courtyard by Marriott and Mela Urban Bistro; Sip & Dipity Paint Bar; Sunflower Yoga; Sage & Oak; Clark County Historical Society at the Heritage Center; COhatch The Market; The Painted Pepper; Sushi Hikari Moe; Ironworks Waffle Cafe; Crust & Company; Buckeye Sports Lodge; Sue’s New and Used Furniture; Cyclotherapy; Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign & Logan Counties; Clark County Partners in Prevention; Springfield Soup Kitchen; Springfield Promise Neighborhood; Equality Springfield; Clark County Public Library; Junior Achievement of the Mad River Region; UAW Local 402; Springfield ProFirefighters; Charlo’s; and Bombshell Beauty Parlor.

Businesses interested in participating can contact Tackett at tracey.l.tackett@gmail.com of Freeman at dan@letortedolci.com.