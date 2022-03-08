Amazon selects Clark State for career choice program to offer employees tuition

“When employers invest in upskilling their people through training and education, it benefits those employees as well as Ohio’s economy by building a workforce pipeline for the present and the future,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “I applaud this investment and partnership with colleges and universities to ensure that Ohio is addressing skills gaps and moving more of its citizens into rewarding careers.”

The program, which partners with more than 180 education providers, offers fully-funded college tuition, allows employees to participate every year they work at Amazon, and gives them eligibility after only 90 days of employment, the release stated. It allows employees to pursue a Bachelor’s degree, earn industry certifications leading to in-demand jobs, and build skills through English language proficiency and high school completion programs.

“We’re committed to empowering our employees with easy access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere,” said Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of Global Customer Fulfillment at Amazon.