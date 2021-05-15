Wittenberg graduates 373 in 171st commencement

Destiny Paulen, who received a dual degree in Biology and Spanish, credited friends and family with helping get through the uncertainties of being a student during the pandemic, whether it meant doing classes online or in person.

Paulen said the ultimate goal for students who attend Wittenberg is to finish their journey by “stomping the seal,” a post-commencement tradition that completes a graduate’s journey by pouncing on the campus seal in Commencement Hollow, where graduations ceremonies usually take place.

Many of the remarks at the ceremony referred to what it means to being a Wittenberg alum for the rest of the new grad’s life.

Janet E. Jackson, a 1975 graduate and board of directors’ member who spoke at the ceremony, reflected on how often that recurred in her life. Not only has she stayed closest to friends she graduated with, but her family and extended family, including one graduating Saturday, have experienced the meaning of being a Wittenberg alum.

“What I hope for them is to remain friends. They have gone through a lot and I wish them well,” Jackson told the News-Sun of her wishes for the 2021 class before the ceremony.

Wittenberg University held their 171 Commencement Ceremony Saturday at the school's Edwards-Maurer Stadium instead of the traditional Commencement Hollow. To provide space for social distancing, the commencement was divided into two ceremonies and masks were worn by the graduates and their families. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Wittenberg President Dr. Michael L. Frandsen mentioned in his remarks sharing a special bond with this class as they began the year he took over and faced the unexpected together.

“This past year has certainly presented new challenges for all of us – challenges that changed rapidly and, at times, daily,” he said, reminding them in conclusion they are not just graduates but Tigers.

As safety guidelines were enforced, the stadium was restricted to operating at 30 percent capacity, meaning each graduate was limited to two tickets for guests. Some family members, friends and classmates found other ways to support their graduates, cheering from nearby rooftops, porches or lawn chairs.

Graduate Kristin Stein of Centerville’s grandmother Sally Stein traveled from South Carolina to be here, not allowing the gas shortage in the south to affect her plans, traveling with a gas can atop the car.

Parents Todd and Judy, aunt Cami Smith and Sally had a special tribute to make Kristin know where they were – her own face on a “Fathead” cutout, which they also took to her soccer games. Kristin plans to go to graduate school next at the University of Dayton.

“We’re so proud of her,” Judy Stein said.

Wittenberg University held their 171 Commencement Ceremony Saturday at the school's Edwards-Maurer Stadium instead of the traditional Commencement Hollow. To provide space for social distancing, the commencement was divided into two ceremonies and masks were worn by the graduates and their families during the ceremony. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Devin Pieples of Cincinnati’s family made a day of it. From across the street, Pieples got to watch friends graduate and enjoyed a cookout with her roommates, boyfriend and family for the morning session before her own afternoon commencement.

The last year saw her dedicated to earning her degree. The hardest part was not being able to enjoy the social aspect of it or sports.

“I was determined. I saw the light,” she said.

Wittenberg’s class of 2020 had an entirely virtual commencement a year ago, but will have an in-person ceremony at 1 p.m. today at the stadium. The same safety rules will apply for that event.