Wires down across U.S. 68 in Clark County closes highway

Lanes of traffic in both directions on U.S. Route 68 in Clark County were halted Thursday morning after an accident sent utility lines across the highway.
The lines were down between Ohio 41 and U.S. Route 40 in Springfield on the west side of the city.
Ohio Edison crews were on the scene. First responders worked to reroute traffic onto Ohio 41 and U.S. 40 to get around the hazard.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
Details about the accident that caused the downed lines were not immediately available.