Winetasting event will support restoration of Buchwalter House

Explore Wittenberg alumni board names winner of top award

Door prizes will range from quality cigars to wines and whiskey to baskets of peanuts and chocolates. Attendees can also buy raffle tickets for a 19th Century dinner for 10 on Nov. 5 at the house and costs $5 a ticket.

The Buchwalter House Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization formed three years ago with the intent of raising funds to restore the house to its 1890s to 1910 look according to Kim Buchwalter, who is married to one of the family nephews.

The group recently restored a second upstairs room. Part of the project also revealed original crown molding during the restoration under ceiling tiles, which the group salvaged and plan to restore and put up.

Explore Springfield shooting leaves minor hospitalized

Future 100th anniversary events include the club’s annual style show on Oct. 1, its first since 2019, and a special holiday event on Dec. 4.

For ticket reservations, call Kim Buchwalter at 937-322-1917 or Janet Hains at 937-657-4648. For more information on the wine tasting or other events, go to www.womanstownclub.com/home.