Winetasting event will support restoration of Buchwalter House

SPRINGFIELD —If unwinding with wine, sampling foods and browsing art in a historical setting is part of your weekend plans, there’s a place to do all of these.
The Buchwalter House Foundation will present a winetasting fundraiser, 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Woman’s Town Club, 805 E. High St. Advance tickets cost $45 and will include the wine, food and a chance to win door prizes; tickets will be sold through Friday and won’t be available at the door.
The event is part of the Woman’s Town Club’s 100th anniversary celebration and proceeds will go toward the ongoing restoration of the Buchwalter House, which was built in 1852.
Dragonfly Vineyard and Wine Cellar of Urbana will offer six different wines to guests, who will also choose several charcuterie foods including meats, cheese, nuts and chocolates.
Six area artists will have their art displayed and for sale on Sunday. Artists Diana Hoke and Libby Rudolph will be there, while Billie Dickson, Rose Shultz, Rhonda Sloan-Adkins and Mary Jo White have contributed works there.
Door prizes will range from quality cigars to wines and whiskey to baskets of peanuts and chocolates. Attendees can also buy raffle tickets for a 19th Century dinner for 10 on Nov. 5 at the house and costs $5 a ticket.
The Buchwalter House Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization formed three years ago with the intent of raising funds to restore the house to its 1890s to 1910 look according to Kim Buchwalter, who is married to one of the family nephews.
The group recently restored a second upstairs room. Part of the project also revealed original crown molding during the restoration under ceiling tiles, which the group salvaged and plan to restore and put up.
Future 100th anniversary events include the club’s annual style show on Oct. 1, its first since 2019, and a special holiday event on Dec. 4.
For ticket reservations, call Kim Buchwalter at 937-322-1917 or Janet Hains at 937-657-4648. For more information on the wine tasting or other events, go to www.womanstownclub.com/home.
