Wildcats head to Sidney for state semi-finals

The Springfield High School football team will play in its third consecutive state semifinal game when the Wildcats faceoff with Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller on Friday night. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Sidney High school, 1215 Campbell Road in Sidney.
A sendoff ceremony organized by the players’ parents is scheduled for 4 p.m. The community is invited to attend.
The Wildcats are hot off their Division I regional championship win against Marysville last Friday, with Springfield taking home the title for the third-year straight. They finished the season 12-1. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is 11-3 this year.
Presale tickets for Friday’s game can be purchased on the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s website.
