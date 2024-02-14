BreakingNews
Kings Island to hire more than 5,000 for upcoming season

Brick by brick: Site of farm market, other downtown events getting repaired

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
49 minutes ago
X

Workers have spent time this week removing hundreds of bricks that make up the surface of North Market Place, a vacated alleyway between the Clark County Heritage Center and COhatch the Market in downtown Springfield across from the Esplanade.

The crew from Natures Own Landscaping removed the bricks that Roger Sherrock, CEO of the Clark County Historical Society, said were put in place in 2002 when the Heritage Center building was renovated and the museum opened. Sherrock said, over the past 22 years, many of the bricks had become broken and uneven.

The bricks will be replaced with new ones that are level to prevent any tripping hazards. The Historical Society has also repaired the curbs and sidewalks along the pedestrian roadway over the past year.

The area is used for farm markets and other community events.

In Other News
1
Middletown senior with special needs scores first basket, sends Middie...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Area couple shares 75-year love story: ‘It’s been a world of fun and...
5
Black History Month: A look at events in Clark, Champaign counties

About the Author

Follow Bill Lackey on facebook

Bill Lackey, the Springfield News-Sun photojournalist, has been taking pictures for the News-Sun for over 20 years. He has photographed most of the major events in Clark and Champaign Counties in the past two decades. Bill is a Dayton native and attended Northridge High School. He has a BA from Eastern Kentucky University.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top