Brick by brick: Site of farm market, other downtown events getting repaired

Workers have spent time this week removing hundreds of bricks that make up the surface of North Market Place, a vacated alleyway between the Clark County Heritage Center and COhatch the Market in downtown Springfield across from the Esplanade.

The crew from Natures Own Landscaping removed the bricks that Roger Sherrock, CEO of the Clark County Historical Society, said were put in place in 2002 when the Heritage Center building was renovated and the museum opened. Sherrock said, over the past 22 years, many of the bricks had become broken and uneven.